Pakistan's artillery shortage limits nation's warfighting capacity to just 4 days: Reports

Pakistan is facing a critical shortage of artillery ammunition due to recent arms deals with Ukraine, limiting its warfighting capabilities to just four days, according to reports.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), which supply ammunition to the military, are struggling to keep up with surging global demand and outdated production facilities, reported ANI. As a result, ammunition reserves have not been replenished and can sustain only 96 hours of high-intensity conflict.

Pakistan's military relies on artillery and armoured units for rapid mobilisation against the numerically superior Indian Army. However, without sufficient 155mm shells for M109 howitzers or 122mm rockets for BM-21 systems, this artillery-heavy doctrine is severely compromised.

Reports suggest that the POF have struggled to replenish the domestic stockpile following the sale of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine.

IANS reported that Pakistan's decision to meet international arms demands at the expense of the country's security was an attempt to balance "economic desperation against strategic survival."

Pakistan's economic crisis, characterised by high inflation, mounting debt, and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, has further impacted the military's operational capabilities.

The army has been forced to cut back on rations, suspend military exercises, and halt scheduled war games due to fuel shortages.