Pakistan raises alarm over reduced Chenab river flows from India, cites threat to kharif crops

The Government of Pakistan has raised serious concerns over reduced water flows in the Chenab River from India, warning that the shortfall could severely impact both early and late Kharif crops in the country. The claim, made by Pakistan’s Indus River System Authority (IRSA), centers around insufficient water releases at the Marala-Ravi Link (MRL) Canal, a critical irrigation source located in Punjab, Pakistan.

According to IRSA, the early Kharif period — running from May to June 10 — is particularly vulnerable to sudden fluctuations in water availability. The late Kharif season, which spans from June 11 to September, is also expected to be affected if the current situation continues.

In a statement released after the IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) meeting held on May 5 at the IRSA headquarters in Islamabad, Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir highlighted concerns over the significant decrease in Chenab River inflows at the Marala headworks. The decrease has been attributed to short water supplies from upstream India, where the Chenab originates in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The sudden drop in inflows at Marala is alarming,” the statement noted. “It poses a direct threat to the irrigation requirements of early Kharif crops, which are crucial for Pakistan’s agricultural output and food security.”