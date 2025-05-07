Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hrs after India's Operation Sindoor

KARACHI: Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK.

Shortly after the military strike by India, Pakistani aviation authorities closed the airspace over Islamabad and Lahore and diverted flights to Karachi.

Later, the entire airspace was closed for 48 hours as a precautionary measure.

However, aviation authorities reopened the airspace after an eight-hour closure.

International and domestic flights resumed this morning, with the majority of them departing from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi or Lahore.

However, airspace in Lahore was closed again for 24 hours after a brief resumption.