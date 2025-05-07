Pakistan condemns India's Operation Sindoor; claims eight civilian deaths, summons top security meet

At least eight people, including a child, were killed and around 38 were injured in India's Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday, Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has claimed.

India's missile attacks come in retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, when 26 people were killed.

India's defence ministry stressed that the operation was measured and non-escalatory, with no Pakistani civilian, economic, or military installations struck.

Pakistan's Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said "they (India) have targeted multiple locations, which are all civilian."

India had underlined that their strikes had targeted known terror centres.