Military ops against India was designed under supervision of Nawaz Sharif, claims Pak minister

LAHORE: A senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday claimed that the military operation against India was designed under the supervision of the party president Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz, the former three-time premier and elder brother of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had congratulated Pakistan's civil and military leadership soon after the two countries reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

"The whole operation against India was designed under the supervision of former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif," Pakistan's Punjab province Information Minister Azma Bukhari claimed.

She said Nawaz is not a leader of "a, b, c, d type", rather his work speaks for himself.

"It was Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power and now designed the whole operation against India," the minister claimed.