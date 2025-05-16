Let’s sit down like peaceful neighbours: Shehbaz Sharif calls for talks even as India stands firm on PoK, terror

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India should sit down at the table like peaceful neighbours and settle their outstanding issues, including Kashmir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday night, as the country observed 'Youm-e-Tashakur' (Day of Thanks) to pay homage to the military.

Addressing a special 'Youm-e-Tashakur' event at the Pakistan Monument here, Shehbaz said that India and Pakistan fought three wars and got nothing.

"The lesson is to sit down as peaceful neighbours and settle all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. Without resolution of our issues, we cannot have peace in this part of the world,” Shehbaz said.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

"If peace comes, we can also cooperate in counterterrorism,” said the Prime Minister, who was the chief guest at the event, attended by top army officials.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.