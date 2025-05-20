India-Pakistan clashes saw rare use of Chinese arms, but analysts caution against big conclusions

SHANGAI: Just over a week after a ceasefire with India was struck, Pakistan's foreign minister is visiting his country's largest arms supplier, China, with the performance of the weapons they supplied a matter of burning interest for analysts and governments alike.

The most striking claim from four days of fighting earlier this month was Islamabad's unsubstantiated contention that its Chinese-supplied jets had shot down six Indian aircraft -- including three French-made Rafale fighters -- with some observers seeing this as a symbol of Beijing's rising military might.

Experts who spoke to AFP cautioned that a lack of confirmed information and the limited scope of fighting made it difficult to draw solid conclusions about the Chinese equipment's prowess.

Still, "this was a rare opportunity for the international community to gauge Chinese military hardware on the battlefield against Western (Indian) hardware", said Lyle Morris from the Asia Society Policy Institute.

While China pours hundreds of billions of dollars into defence spending each year, it lags far behind the United States as an arms exporter.

China's drones are used in counter-terrorism operations, and its weapons have been deployed by Saudi Arabia in Yemen and against rebel forces in African countries, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) senior researcher Siemon Wezeman told AFP.

"But this is the first time since the 1980s that a state has used large numbers of Chinese weapons of many types in action against another state," said Wezeman, referencing the Iran-Iraq war when they were used on both sides.