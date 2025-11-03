Trump says not eying Venezuela war, but Maduro's days numbered

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump sent mixed signals Sunday about potential US intervention in Venezuela, playing down concerns of imminent war against the South American nation but saying its leader Nicolas Maduro's days were numbered.

The president's remarks, made during a CBS interview released Sunday, come as the United States amasses military units in the Caribbean and has conducted multiple strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels, killing dozens.

"I doubt it. I don't think so," Trump said during the "60 Minutes" program, when asked if the United States was going to war against Venezuela.

However, when asked if Maduro's days as president were numbered, Trump replied: "I would say yeah. I think so, yeah."