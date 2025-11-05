To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us: Mamdani challenges Trump on immigration

NEW YORK CITY: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani challenged US President Donald Trump, who has launched a crackdown on immigration, asserting that New York will be powered by immigrants and after his historic victory, will be "led by an immigrant".

"To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us," Mamdani said as he scripted history, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.

"We refuse to let them dictate the rules of the game anymore. They can play by the same rules as the rest of us. Together, we will usher in a generation of change and if we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves," he said.

"After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Mamdani said.

"And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it's how we stop the next one.

"So, Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you - Turn the volume up," he said to a thunderous applause from his supporters.

"We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.