Divided Jewish leaders react with warnings and hope as New York elects its first Muslim mayor

NEW YORK: Within hours of Zohran Mamdani's election as New York's first Muslim mayor, the Anti-Defamation League, which combats antisemitism, launched an initiative to track policies and personnel appointments of the incoming administration, part of a swift and harsh reaction from his Jewish critics.

The ADL said Wednesday the goal is to "protect Jewish residents across the five boroughs during a period of unprecedented antisemitism in New York City."

Mamdani's main rival, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, received about 60% of the Jewish vote, according to the AP Voter Poll, after a campaign that highlighted Mamdani's denunciations of Israel and kindled debate over antisemitism. About 3-in-10 Jewish voters supported Mamdani, the AP poll said.

A conservative pro-Israel newspaper, The Jewish Voice, depicted the city's Jewish community — the largest in the U.S. — as fearfully bracing for an "exodus." The two top leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations labeled Mamdani's election "a grim milestone."

Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL's national director, said Mamdani has "associated with individuals who have a history of antisemitism, and demonstrated intense animosity toward the Jewish state."

"We are deeply concerned that those individuals and principles will influence his administration at a time when we are tracking a brazen surge of harassment, vandalism and violence targeting Jewish residents and institutions," Greenblatt added.

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of the centrist pro-Israel group J Street, criticized the ADL and Conference of Presidents statements as he called for efforts to bridge divisions.

"The fearmongering we have seen from some Jewish institutions and leaders surrounding Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is harmful, overblown and risks needlessly deepening divisions in the city and in our community," Ben-Ami said. "Our community's responsibility now is to engage constructively with the mayor-elect, not to sow panic or to demonize him."