Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Trump again for mediating Indo-Pak ceasefire

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday once again praised US President Donald Trump for his “bold and decisive leadership” in ending the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at Azerbaijan’s Victory Day parade in Baku, Sharif credited Trump with brokering the ceasefire that “restored peace in South Asia, averted a major war, and saved millions of lives.”

Trump had announced on May 10 that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a night of talks mediated by Washington. Since then, both Trump and Pakistan have reiterated his role in resolving the hostilities.

New Delhi, however, has firmly denied any third-party involvement, maintaining that the two neighbours reached the understanding bilaterally after four days of cross-border drone and missile exchanges.

The clashes erupted on May 7 when India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

In his address, Sharif also drew parallels between Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh and the Kashmir issue, calling it “a beacon of hope for all oppressed nations.” He emphasised that Pakistan seeks peace but will “not compromise on sovereignty or territorial integrity.”

The Victory Day parade featured contingents from Pakistan and Türkiye marching alongside Azerbaijani troops, and concluded with an aerial display by JF-17 Thunder jets.

(With inputs from PTI)