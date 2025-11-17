Bangladesh tribunal to deliver verdict against ousted PM Sheikh Hasina on Monday

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) is set to announce its verdict on Monday in a landmark case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is being tried in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity linked to last year’s student-led uprising that toppled her government.

The tribunal, scheduled to convene at 11:00 am, will also issue verdicts against two of Hasina’s former aides, ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for all three.

Hasina, 78, was ousted on August 5, 2024, after weeks of nationwide protests.

A UN rights office report estimated that up to 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15 during the crackdown that came to be known as the July Uprising.

Hasina and Kamal were declared fugitives by the court and tried in absentia. Mamun initially faced trial in person but later turned approver.