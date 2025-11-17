Sporadic violence reported as Bangladesh awaits ousted PM Sheikh Hasina verdict amid heavy security

DHAKA: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from across Bangladesh on Monday amid heavy security deployment ahead of a special tribunal verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case of alleged crimes against humanity.

The capital city of Dhaka, which generally remains gridlocked on weekday mornings, woke to near-empty roads, with only scattered cars and rickshaws moving through heavily policed intersections.

However, as the day progressed, there were incidents of sporadic violence in the city.

Protesters burnt tree trunks and tyres to block roads, while multiple crude bomb blasts rattled neighbourhoods in Dhaka. There were reports of similar violence from several other parts of the country.

Several groups linked to the July Uprising gathered outside the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD) complex in the morning, chanting slogans and demanding justice.

Monday's development followed a night of sporadic arson and crude bomb attacks.

Unidentified assailants set ablaze the vehicle-dumping corner of a police station complex and detonated two crude devices outside the residence of an advisory council member to the interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Multiple explosions were also reported at key intersections across Dhaka.

Authorities, already bracing for trouble after the now-disbanded Awami League called a two-day shutdown, ordered strict military, paramilitary and police vigilance.

Security forces mounted intensive patrols around the ICT-BD complex, the Secretariat, the Supreme Court premises, the Prime Minister's Office and the diplomatic enclave.