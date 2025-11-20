Nepal PM Karki warns against political provocation after fresh GenZ clashes; curfew extended

The curfew imposed on Wednesday in parts of Nepal's Bara district after clashes broke out between young protestors associated with the Gen Z movement and former ruling Communist Party of Nepal–Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), was extended until 8 pm (local time) on Thursday, district administration said.

Officials said the restrictions would remain in force to prevent an escalation and restore order.

Tensions flared on Wednesday when both groups held parallel rallies in Simara, a town near the district airport. Scuffles erupted soon after, prompting security forces to disperse crowds and enforce a curfew across key pockets of the area. Police later said the situation had stabilised and no serious injuries were reported.

“The situation is normal. No one was severely injured,” Nepal police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle told AFP.

The confrontations come barely two months after a youth-led uprising in September that toppled the KP Sharma Oli government. Branded the “Gen Z uprising”, the movement erupted after a brief ban on social media but quickly broadened into mass protests over economic stagnation and entrenched corruption.

At least 76 people were killed in violent demonstrations on September 8 and 9, during which government buildings, courts and parliament were attacked before Oli, 73, was forced out.

Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the former chief justice appointed after Oli’s ouster, appealed for restraint on Wednesday night. Warning political actors against “unwanted provocation”, she urged all sides to respect democratic processes ahead of national elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.

“I have directed the Home Administration and security agencies to work with utmost restraint and preparation to maintain peace and order,” Karki said, adding that her priority was to ensure the safe movement of political leaders and create a “fair and fear-free” electoral environment.

Karki also held discussions with representatives of more than 110 political parties, emphasising the need for generational change in Nepal’s leadership. “We want this country to be in the hands of a new generation and to be managed by people with vision,” she told the gathering.

Protests resurfaced again on Thursday morning, when crowds assembled at Simara Chowk around 11 am, prompting police action and the continuation of curfew orders, according to local media reports.

Karki, also 73, now faces the challenge of shepherding the Himalayan nation through a volatile transition marked by public anger, political fragmentation and widespread distrust in state institutions.