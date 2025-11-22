G20 declaration calls on countries to refrain from 'using force' against 'political independence' of another state

Leaders from the G20 group of top economies endorsed Saturday a declaration at a summit in South Africa that highlights issues related to access to critical minerals and measures to cope with climate change.

South Africa chose "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" as the theme of its presidency of the G20, which comprises 19 countries and two regional bodies, the European Union and the African Union and accounts for 85 percent of global GDP.

Here are some highlights from the declaration from the first G20 summit on the African continent which was boycotted by the United States.

Just, lasting peace

The declaration addressed major global conflicts underway by calling for a "just, comprehensive, and lasting peace" in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It called on countries to "refrain from the threat or use of force ... against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state."

While Ukraine was only mentioned once in the 30-page document, Western leaders attending the summit also scrambled on the sidelines to respond to a unilateral plan pushed by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine on terms favouring Russia.

Critical minerals

Leaders said they would seek to protect the global value chain of critical minerals from "disruption", whether due to geopolitical tensions, unilateral trade measures inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, pandemics, or natural disasters.