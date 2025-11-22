South Africa says its president will not hand G20 to US embassy official, insists on handover at 'right level'

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not hand the next presidency of the G20 to a US embassy representative after President Donald Trump refused to attend this weekend's summit, the South African government said Saturday.

The Trump administration has boycotted the Johannesburg meeting that wraps up on Sunday and said it would send the charge d'affaires of its US embassy in South Africa for the handover, with Washington assuming the 2026 presidency of the group of leading economies.

Ramaphosa "will not be handing over to the charge d'affaires from the US," Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told journalists.

"The United States is a member of the G20, and if they want to be represented, they can still send anyone at the right level," he said.

This would be the head of state, minister or a "special envoy appointed by the president," Lamola said.