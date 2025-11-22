G20 leaders break tradition, adopt declaration at start of summit despite US opposition

JOHANNESBURG: World leaders from the Group of 20 rich and developing economies broke with tradition and adopted a declaration at the start of their summit in South Africa on Saturday despite opposition from the United States, which is boycotting the two-day talks in a diplomatic rift with the host country.

Vincent Magwenya, the spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, said a leaders' declaration was adopted unanimously by the other members at the start of the talks in Johannesburg. Declarations are usually adopted at the end of G20 summits.

There were no details of what was in the declaration, but South Africa promoted it as a victory for the first G20 summit to be held in Africa and its aim to put problems especially affecting poor countries at the top of the agenda.

The summit has been overshadowed by the U.S. boycott ordered by President Donald Trump and the U.S. had put pressure on South Africa not to adopt a leaders' declaration in the absence of an American delegation, South African officials said.

South Africa's summit has an ambitious agenda to make progress on solving some of the long-standing problems that have afflicted the developing world, and leaders and top government officials came together at an exhibition center near the township of Soweto, which was once home to Nelson Mandela.