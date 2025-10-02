Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla carrying aid presses on despite Israeli interception

A flotilla carrying aid to Gaza said dozens of its ships were still "sailing strong" towards the war-battered Palestinian territory on Thursday despite an interception by Israeli naval forces.
The Global Sumud Flotilla carrying politicians, activists, and humanitarian aid, was intercepted after departing from Spain last month.
Among the passengers was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was seen in video footage posted by Israel’s foreign ministry retrieving her belongings during the operation.
But the flotilla said most of its vessels were continuing their journey as of early Thursday morning, nearing the coast of the Gaza strip despite the interruptions.
"30 boats still sailing strong on their way to Gaza, just 46 nautical miles away, despite the incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy," the flotilla posted on X with a time stamp of 3:20 am local time (0020 GMT).
Flotilla spokesman Saif Abukeshek said Israeli forces had intercepted 13 boats carrying around 200 people in total, including many from Spain and Italy. But, he said in a video posted on Instagram, "our mission is going on".
"They are determined. They are motivated, and they are doing everything within their hands to be able to break the siege by this early morning," he said of the remaining vessels.
The interceptions occurred at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the flotilla said, describing the move as "illegal" as they were traversing international waters.
"Beyond the confirmed interceptions, live streams and communications with several other vessels have been lost," the statement added.
Israel confirmed the interceptions, stating that several ships had been “safely stopped” and that their passengers were being transferred to an Israeli port. “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy,” the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Among those aboard the flotilla was French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan, who said that “hundreds” had been “illegally arrested and arbitrarily detained” during the operation.”
Tensions rise despite international pressure
The flotilla had stopped in Tunisia for 10 days in mid-September, during which organizers reported two drone attacks. After resuming the voyage on September 15, the convoy aimed to reach Gaza despite repeated Israeli warnings.
One of the lead ships, Alma, was reportedly “aggressively circled” by Israeli warships before Sirius experienced similar “harassing manoeuvres,” according to the flotilla.
Both Spain and Italy, which sent naval escorts with the convoy, had urged the ships to turn back before entering Israel’s declared 150-nautical-mile exclusion zone off the Gaza coast, and their frigates halted at that boundary.
Italian and Spanish officials warned that continuing could endanger both passengers and regional stability.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on the flotilla to “stop now,” warning it could undermine a new Gaza peace proposal currently under negotiation, reportedly backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed hope that Israel would not treat the unarmed activists as a threat, saying they “do not represent any danger to Israel.”
However, flotilla organizers accused both Spain and Italy of attempting to “sabotage” the humanitarian mission. Activists said they remained determined to proceed, stating on X: “We sail on undeterred by Israeli threats and tactics of intimidation.”
Notably, Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, was among the high-profile passengers on board.
The flotilla’s interception triggered sharp international criticism.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the expulsion of all remaining Israeli diplomats from the country, calling the interception unacceptable.
Turkey’s foreign minister condemned the incident as an “act of terrorism” and a “grave violation of international law that endangered innocent lives.”
Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian demonstrations erupted in parts of Italy, with hundreds rallying in Rome. In Naples, demonstrators blocked the city’s main train station for nearly an hour before police dispersed them. Italian labor unions have called for a nationwide strike on Friday in protest of Israel’s actions.
This is not the first time Israel has stopped such efforts, similar flotilla attempts in June and July were also intercepted before reaching Gaza.
At the time of Wednesday’s interception, the flotilla reported being less than 90 nautical miles from Gaza.