Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla carrying aid presses on despite Israeli interception

A flotilla carrying aid to Gaza said dozens of its ships were still "sailing strong" towards the war-battered Palestinian territory on Thursday despite an interception by Israeli naval forces.

The Global Sumud Flotilla carrying politicians, activists, and humanitarian aid, was intercepted after departing from Spain last month.

Among the passengers was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was seen in video footage posted by Israel’s foreign ministry retrieving her belongings during the operation.

But the flotilla said most of its vessels were continuing their journey as of early Thursday morning, nearing the coast of the Gaza strip despite the interruptions.

"30 boats still sailing strong on their way to Gaza, just 46 nautical miles away, despite the incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy," the flotilla posted on X with a time stamp of 3:20 am local time (0020 GMT).

Flotilla spokesman Saif Abukeshek said Israeli forces had intercepted 13 boats carrying around 200 people in total, including many from Spain and Italy. But, he said in a video posted on Instagram, "our mission is going on".

"They are determined. They are motivated, and they are doing everything within their hands to be able to break the siege by this early morning," he said of the remaining vessels.

The interceptions occurred at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the flotilla said, describing the move as "illegal" as they were traversing international waters.

"Beyond the confirmed interceptions, live streams and communications with several other vessels have been lost," the statement added.

Israel confirmed the interceptions, stating that several ships had been “safely stopped” and that their passengers were being transferred to an Israeli port. “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy,” the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X (formerly Twitter).