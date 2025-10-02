Israeli navy intercepts some flotilla boats but others are nearing the coast of Gaza, activists say

JERUSALEM: Israeli navy soldiers boarded vessels and detained dozens of activists aboard a flotilla attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, but 12 hours after the military began intercepting the vessels, several boats continued sailing and were nearing the besieged territory on Thursday, activists said.

Supporters of the flotilla took to the streets in several European cities — including Rome, Naples, Barcelona and Athens — to decry Israeli actions and the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. Italy’s largest union called for a one-day general strike on Friday, which is expected to block all the main sectors, including transportation and schools.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, with nearly 50 boats and 500 activists, was carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The flotilla set off from Barcelona on Sept. 1 and was joined by other boats along the way.

It has been streaming its voyage online via live cameras aboard different boats, though several connections were lost as Israeli authorities began intercepting them in international waters on Wednesday evening.

The flotilla’s live tracker showed at least 20 boats were intercepted while others were sailing on and appeared to be only a few miles away from Gaza, and one boat appeared to have crossed into the strip’s territorial waters, according to the activists’ tracker.

Israeli soldiers detained and removed dozens of activists — including Greta Thunberg, former mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau, European parliament member Rima Hassan and others — from the flotilla.