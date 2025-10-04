Pakistan Army warns of "cataclysmic devastation" after remarks by Indian leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Saturday criticised recent remarks made by Indian military officers and political leaders, warning that a future conflict between the two countries could lead to "cataclysmic devastation."

In a statement, the Pakistan Army said these "irresponsible statements" suggest a renewed attempt to "fabricate arbitrary pretexts for aggression," which could "lead to serious consequences" for peace and stability in South Asia.

A day earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said India can cross any border whenever necessary to protect citizens and safeguard the country’s unity and integrity.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging the neighbouring country to stop sponsoring terrorism on its soil if it wants to retain its place on the world map. He also said the restraint shown by New Delhi during Operation Sindoor would not be repeated in case of a future military conflict and called on Indian soldiers to remain poised for action.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh added on Friday that at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including US-origin F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor.

In its statement, the Pakistan Army expressed "grave concern" over what it called "delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements" from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment.

“In the face of highly provocative statements by the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint,” it said.