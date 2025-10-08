Molecular discovery that won Nobel Prize in chemistry is likened to 'Harry Potter' enchanted handbag

STOCKHOLM: Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for their development of metal–organic frameworks that could eventually help reduce pollution and combat climate change.

A member of the Nobel committee likened the discovery to Hermione Granger’s seemingly bottomless enchanted handbag in the fictional Harry Potter series, in that the frameworks may look small from the outside, but are able to hold surprisingly vast quantities within them.

The Nobel Committee said Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi were being awarded for “groundbreaking discoveries," saying “some of these may contribute to solving some of humankind’s greatest challenges.”

From capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or sucking water out of dry desert air, the trio's new form of molecular architecture can absorb and contain gases inside stable metal organic frameworks.

The frameworks can be compared to the timber framework of a house, and Hermione’s famous beaded handbag, in that they are small on the outside but very large on the inside, according to Olof Ramström, a member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The chemists worked separately but added to each other’s breakthroughs, which began in 1989 with Robson.

“Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a news release.