WHO expresses concern over regulatory gap, seeks clarity on overseas sale of Coldrif cough syrup

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation has sought to know from Indian authorities whether the cough syrup linked to child deaths in the country was exported to other nations, sources said on Thursday.

They said the global health agency will take a call on issuing a 'Global Medical Products Alert' on the cough syrup, Coldrif, after receiving an official confirmation from authorities here. The agency issues such alerts for substandard and contaminated medicines.

Five children from Madhya Pradesh are in a critical condition, while 20 have died due to kidney infections caused by the consumption of the "contaminated" cough syrup, containing Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG).

Besides, at least three children have allegedly died in Rajasthan after consuming cough syrup in different districts of the state.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday has asked for a clarification on whether the cough syrup linked to children deaths in the country was exported to other countries as part of the routine process", the sources said.