Gaza ceasefire takes hold as Israel begins troop withdrawal, Palestinians start returning home

Israeli forces declared a ceasefire and withdrew from some positions in Gaza on Friday, as thousands of displaced Palestinians began to trek home and the families of October 7 hostages awaited news.

The Israeli army said that its troops had ceased fire at noon (0900 GMT) "in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages."

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli troops and armoured vehicles were pulling back from forward positions in both Gaza City and Khan Yunis, and displaced Palestinian civilians told they hoped to return home.

Thousands of civilians were seen walking along a raised route on Gaza's waterfront, as displaced Palestinians sought to return home after two years of intense fighting.

Wounds and sorrow

"We're going back to our areas, full of wounds and sorrow, but we thank God for this situation," 32-year-old Ameer Abu Lyadeh told AFP in Khan Yunis.

"God willing, everyone will return to their areas. We're happy -- even if we return to ruins with no life, at least it's our land."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the government has approved a framework of a hostage release deal with Hamas, and the military confirmed it was "in the midst of adjusting operational positions in the Gaza Strip."

Before the ceasefire was announced, some fighting continued.