Why is the Gaza breakthrough historic yet very precarious?

NEW DELHI: After months of diplomatic deadlock, rising civilian casualties, and failed initiatives, US President Donald Trump surprised the world this week by announcing that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a Washington-brokered peace plan for Gaza.

The deal, finalised with help from mediators in Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and the UAE, triggered an immediate ceasefire and set in motion the framework for the release of hostages held by Hamas. It is the most significant diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict since the war began nearly two years ago.

Trump’s statement, released on his Truth Social platform, was characteristically exuberant: “This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America.” He added, “Blessed are the peacemakers,” while thanking regional partners who played a key role in bringing the deal together.

Yet, behind the triumphalism lies a reality that is far more complex. While this deal is the most structured and potentially enforceable framework yet, many of its most important terms remain either vaguely defined or entirely unresolved. That means the breakthrough, while historic, remains precarious.