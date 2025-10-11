US Defence Secretary announces Qatari Air Force facility at Idaho base

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that Qatar will be allowed to build an air force facility at Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho that will house F-15 fighter jets and pilots.

The announcement comes soon after President Donald Trump signed an executive order vowing to defend the Gulf Arab state against attacks, following Israeli air strikes targeting Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha.

"We're signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at the Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho," Hegseth said at the Pentagon, with Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at his side.

"The location will host a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots to enhance our combined training", as well as "increase lethality, interoperability," he said. "It's just another example of our partnership. And I hope you know, your excellency, that you can count on us."

The Idaho base currently also hosts a fighter jet squadron from Singapore, according to its website.