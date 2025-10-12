23 Pakistani troops, over 200 Taliban fighters killed in border clashes: Pak army

ISLAMABAD: At least 23 Pakistani soldiers and over 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Pakistani Army said on Sunday, as tensions escalated between the two neighbours amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression.

The statement comes amid Pakistan seizing 19 Afghan military posts and "terrorist hideouts" in response to what it termed "unprovoked" attacks by Afghan forces in the border areas, while Kabul claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others injured during the retaliatory operations.

The army in a statement said that on the intervening night of October 11-12, Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) "launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border".

It said the "cowardly action", involving cross-border fire and a few physical raids, was aimed at destabilising the frontier areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering the 'nefarious designs' of the terrorists.

Pakistani troops "repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis (TTP terrorists)," the statement said, adding that the security forces carried out precision strikes and physical raids on Taliban camps, posts, and terrorist training facilities inside Afghan territory.

During the overnight skirmishes, 23 Pakistani soldiers died and 29 others were injured, while more than 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were neutralised, with 21 hostile positions on the Afghan side "briefly physically captured" and multiple terrorist training camps were rendered inoperative.

"The infra-structural damages to Taliban posts, camps, headquarters and support networks of terrorists are extensive, all along the border and range from tactical to operational depth," the statement said.

The Pakistani Army maintained that its forces took all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties, while vowing to continue defending the country's sovereignty.

The statement warned that while Pakistan preferred constructive diplomacy and dialogue over violence and belligerence, we will not tolerate the treacherous use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

It said that Pakistan will continue to exercise its right to defend its people by persistently neutralising terror targets, and urged the Taliban government to 'take immediate and verifiable action' against the terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil.

The statement noted that the 'serious provocation' came during the visit of the Taliban Foreign Minister to India.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later said there would be 'no compromise' on Pakistan's sovereignty, praising the army's 'befitting' response that destroyed several Afghan posts overnight.

Zardari urged the Taliban government to take concrete and verifiable action against anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from the Afghan soil.