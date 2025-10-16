'Our oil beneficial for Indian economy': Russian Ambassador reacts to Trump's claim

NEW DELHI: Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday stressed the importance of Russia’s oil supplies to India, describing them as “very beneficial” and aligned with India’s national interests.

Addressing questions here about India’s continued purchase of Russian energy amid repeated pressure from US President Donald Trump, Alipov emphasised that the Indian government’s decisions are driven by its own priorities.

“The Indian government is acting, having in mind the national interests of this country in the first place, and our cooperation is very much in tune with those interests,” Alipov said.