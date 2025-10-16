'Our oil beneficial for Indian economy': Russian Ambassador reacts to Trump's claim

NEW DELHI: Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday stressed the importance of Russia’s oil supplies to India, describing them as “very beneficial” and aligned with India’s national interests.
Addressing questions here about India’s continued purchase of Russian energy amid repeated pressure from US President Donald Trump, Alipov emphasised that the Indian government’s decisions are driven by its own priorities.
“The Indian government is acting, having in mind the national interests of this country in the first place, and our cooperation is very much in tune with those interests,” Alipov said.
Responding to comments linking India’s energy choices with its ties to the United States, the ambassador stressed that India-Russia relations are bilateral and “not directed against anyone.”
He pointed out the consistent uptick in the business ties between the two countries in recent years and said that the overall relationship is expanding steadily.
Regarding the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in December, Alipov said that preparations are at an “advanced stage,” with a comprehensive agenda covering multiple agreements. “We are looking forward to a productive visit,” he added.
His comments came in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s statement on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him India would stop buying oil from Russia-- a move Trump called a “big step” in efforts to economically isolate Moscow.