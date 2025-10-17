Pakistan airstrikes kill 10 civilians in Afghanistan; Kabul says will 'retaliate'

KABUL: At least 10 civilians were killed and a dozen more were injured late Friday in a Pakistani strike on a border province in western Afghanistan, breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border.

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, a senior Taliban official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Afghanistan will retaliate."

Ten civilians were killed and 12 others wounded in the Pakistani strikes, a provincial hospital official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that two children were among the dead.

The 48-hour truce had paused nearly a week of bloody border clashes that killed dozens of troops and civilians on both sides.

The ceasefire that began Wednesday had halted several days of fighting that killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds. It ended Friday evening with no formal announcement of an extension, though diplomatic efforts to halt the hostilities were underway and Qatar reportedly offered to host peace talks.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif accused Kabul of acting as "a proxy of India" and "plotting" against Pakistan.

"From now on, demarches will no longer be framed as appeals for peace, and delegations will not be sent to Kabul," Asif wrote in a post on X, before news of the fresh strikes emerged. "Wherever the source of terrorism is, it will have to pay a heavy price."

Earlier, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said it had ordered its soldiers not to attack, unless Pakistani forces launched an attack first.

"'If they do, then you have every right to defend your country'", he said in an interview with the Afghan television channel Ariana, relaying the message sent to the troops.

The cross-border violence escalated dramatically from Saturday, days after explosions rocked the Afghan capital Kabul, just as the Taliban's foreign minister began an unprecedented visit to India, Pakistan's longtime rival.

The Taliban then launched an offensive along parts of its southern border with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own.

Before the truce expired Friday, Pakistani foreign office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at a media briefing it was necessary to "wait for 48 hours" to "see if the ceasefire is held", without providing further details.