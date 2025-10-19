Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire, says Qatar Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said Sunday. It follows more than a week of fighting that has killed dozens of people and injured hundreds.

The two sides agreed to establish mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability, as well as holding follow-up talks in the coming days to ensure the ceasefire's sustainability, the Qatari statement said.

Delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan were in Doha for talks to resolve the deadliest crisis between them in several years. The talks were mediated by Qatar and Turkey.

Both governments had sent their defense ministers to lead the talks, which Pakistan said would focus on "immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the border."

Each country has said it was responding to aggression from the other. Afghanistan denies harboring militants who carry out attacks in border areas.

Regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have called for calm, as the violence threatened to further destabilize a region where groups including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida are trying to resurface.

A 48-hour ceasefire intended to pause hostilities expired Friday evening. Hours later, Pakistan struck across the border.

Pakistani security officials confirmed to The Associated Press Saturday that there were strikes on two districts in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province.