Gaza authorities flag missing organs, signs of torture on Palestinian bodies returned by Israel

Authorities in Gaza have called for an investigation into grave human rights violations in Israeli prisons, citing signs of torture and abuse on the bodies of deceased Palestinian captives returned by Israel.
Out of the 150 bodies released by Israel so far, "most arrived in deplorable condition, showing evidence of field executions and systematic torture," according to Gaza's media office.
Several bodies showed visible signs of torture, while one body arrived with a rope around the neck and hands tied to the back. Some bodies had missing limbs or teeth, while some appeared to have been burned, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The bodies we received were bound like animals, blindfolded, and bore horrific signs of torture and burns that reveal the extent of the crimes committed in secret. They did not die naturally; they were executed after being restrained. These people were not buried underground, they were kept in the occupation’s refrigerators for long months," said Dr Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Health Ministry.
In a statement, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said its field team had conclusive evidence that many Palestinians were killed in Israeli custody after being detained.
"Their bodies bore clear marks of hanging, rope imprints around their necks, injuries from close-range gunfire, bound hands and feet with plastic restraints, and blindfolds. Some bodies were crushed under tank tracks, while others showed severe signs of physical torture, fractures, burns, and deep wounds," the rights group said.
"The available evidence reveals a horrifying pattern of field executions and systematic torture of Palestinian detainees and prisoners, suggesting a deliberate policy aimed at inflicting the maximum possible physical and psychological suffering on those held, up to and including their killing," the statement read.
"These acts reflect a systematic use of murder and torture as tools of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where the excessive suffering and deliberate liquidation of detainees form part of an organised process to destroy the Palestinian national group both physically and psychologically," the Geneva-based group said.
Organ theft
Gaza authorities also revealed that the bodies had several organs missing.
"Parts of many corpses were missing, including eyes, corneas, and other organs,” said Ismail Thawabta, director of Gaza's government media office.
He accused Israel of stealing the human organs while the bodies were in their custody, describing it as a "barbaric crime."
Thawabta urged the international community and human rights organisations to “immediately form an international investigation committee to hold Israel accountable for serious violations against the bodies of the martyrs and the theft of their organs.”
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to the allegations.
Israel has long been accused of illegally holding the bodies of Palestinians killed in its attacks and stealing their organs.
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, there have been reports in recent years of the unlawful use of Palestinian corpses held by Israel, including the theft of organs and their use in Israeli university medical school labs.
Euro-Med Monitor stated that Israel is the only country that systematically holds the dead bodies of those it kills, and is classified as one of the world’s biggest hubs for the illegal trade of human organs under the pretext of “security deterrence” and in total violation of international charters and agreements.