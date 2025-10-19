Gaza authorities flag missing organs, signs of torture on Palestinian bodies returned by Israel

Authorities in Gaza have called for an investigation into grave human rights violations in Israeli prisons, citing signs of torture and abuse on the bodies of deceased Palestinian captives returned by Israel.

Out of the 150 bodies released by Israel so far, "most arrived in deplorable condition, showing evidence of field executions and systematic torture," according to Gaza's media office.

Several bodies showed visible signs of torture, while one body arrived with a rope around the neck and hands tied to the back. Some bodies had missing limbs or teeth, while some appeared to have been burned, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The bodies we received were bound like animals, blindfolded, and bore horrific signs of torture and burns that reveal the extent of the crimes committed in secret. They did not die naturally; they were executed after being restrained. These people were not buried underground, they were kept in the occupation’s refrigerators for long months," said Dr Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Health Ministry.

In a statement, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said its field team had conclusive evidence that many Palestinians were killed in Israeli custody after being detained.

"Their bodies bore clear marks of hanging, rope imprints around their necks, injuries from close-range gunfire, bound hands and feet with plastic restraints, and blindfolds. Some bodies were crushed under tank tracks, while others showed severe signs of physical torture, fractures, burns, and deep wounds," the rights group said.