Memoir by Prince Andrew's and Epstein's accuser reignites a scandal that long dogged UK royals

Accounts of three interactions with Andrew

Giuffre long alleged that she was recruited at age 16 by Epstein and Maxwell, who introduced her to Andrew in London in March 2001 when she was 17. She said she was forced to have sex with the royal on three separate occasions.

She wrote that on the day she first met Andrew, Maxwell woke her up and told her it was going to be a special day and that “just like Cinderella” she will meet “a handsome prince."

She said when they met, the prince told her that “my daughters are just a little younger than you." She said Maxwell instructed her to “do for him what you do for Jeffrey," adding: “I knew better than to question her orders.” She said Epstein gave her $15,000 soon after for having sex with Andrew.

Giuffre wrote that she had sex with the royal a second time at Epstein’s house in New York about a month later, and a third time on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean along with about eight other girls who she said appeared to be under 18.

2022 lawsuit settlement

Giuffre previously detailed how Epstein, Maxwell and Andrew forced her to have sex with the prince against her will in a lawsuit she filed New York in 2021. Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. While he didn’t admit wrongdoing, Andrew did acknowledge Giuffre’s suffering as a victim of sex trafficking and agreed to make a donation to her charity.

Of that settlement, Giuffre wrote: “After casting doubt on my credibility for so long — Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me — the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well.”

“We would never get a confession, of course. That’s what settlements are designed to avoid,” she added. “But we were trying for the next best thing: a general acknowledgment of what I’d been through.”