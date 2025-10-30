Pakistan, Afghanistan to resume talks in Istanbul after dialogue deadlock

ANKARA: Pakistan and Afghanistan are expected to resume peace talks in Istanbul to revive a dialogue that collapsed earlier this week, Pakistan's defense minister and state media in both countries said Thursday.

The new round of negotiations, facilitated by Turkey and other friendly nations, was aimed at easing border tensions between the two sides who earlier this month exchanged fire, leaving dozens of soldiers, civilians and militants dead.

Despite the collapse of the previous round of talks, a ceasefire has largely held and no new border clashes were reported this week. However, both countries have kept major crossings closed, leaving hundreds of trucks carrying goods and refugees stranded on each side.

Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told the Geo news channel that the decision to give peace another chance was made by Pakistan at the request of Qatar and Turkey, and that the Pakistani delegation, set to return home last night, was asked to stay in Istanbul.

According to Pakistani state-run television, Islamabad said the talks will be based on Pakistan’s central demand that Afghanistan take clear, verifiable and effective action against militant groups.

Also Thursday, Afghanistan’s state broadcaster, RTA, reported that the stalled talks were set to resume in Istanbul under the mediation of Turkey and Qatar.