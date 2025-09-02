'We respect Russia-India ties, but want stronger relations ourselves', Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tells Putin

The meeting between the two leaders took place in Beijing, where both are attending commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in the Second World War.

The Sharif-Putin engagement comes at a time when Pakistan is seeking to diversify its foreign policy partnerships in a shifting global order, even as India continues to highlight its decades-old strategic relationship with Moscow.

In recent years, New Delhi has also sought to recalibrate its ties with Beijing, particularly after facing US sanctions during the Trump administration for its continued oil trade with Russia following the Ukraine conflict.

Sharif’s remarks referencing India came just a day after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a diplomatic gain.

In a joint declaration issued by the 10 member states, the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which India attributes to Pakistan-based groups was strongly condemned.

While Pakistan was not named explicitly in the statement, Sharif was among the signatories, signalling a marked shift from the SCO summit in June, where the incident had gone unmentioned.

Addressing the summit, Modi reiterated India’s longstanding position that terrorism poses a threat not only to individual nations but to humanity at large.

He also called for a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, warning against double standards in its treatment.