‘Right idea,’ says Zelenskyy as he backs US tariffs on India over Russian ties amid New Delhi's peace push

NEW DELHI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced strong support for US tariffs on countries maintaining trade and strategic relations with Russia, specifically naming India, despite New Delhi’s recent diplomatic push for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

In an interview with ABC News, Zelenskyy said: “I think the idea to put tariffs on the country... continuing to make deals with Russia is the right idea.”

His comments come amid a renewed push by the Trump administration to expand sanctions against Moscow following a high-voltage but inconclusive summit between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month.

Zelenskyy’s remarks were in response to questions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, where Modi was seen alongside the leaders of Russia and China.

While India has publicly reiterated its call for peace in the region, Kyiv appears increasingly frustrated by New Delhi’s continued energy and defense ties with Moscow.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett underscored that frustration, singling out India in the context of upcoming sanctions.