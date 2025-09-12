Former Chief Justice Karki likely to become Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is likely to be appointed as the head of a caretaker government in Nepal, according to sources.

The proposal comes amid intensified negotiations between President Ramchandra Paudel, senior political leaders, the Army chief, and representatives of the youth-led Gen Z movement, which has been at the forefront of recent mass protests.

The group has strongly recommended Karki, a respected figure in Nepal’s judiciary and a known anti-corruption crusader, to head the interim administration. If appointed, Karki would become Nepal’s first female prime minister.

The caretaker government is expected to steer the country toward fresh elections.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli stepped down after protesters stormed his office, demanding accountability for the deaths of demonstrators during violent clashes with police.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the death toll from Monday and Tuesday’s protests has climbed to 34, up from an earlier figure of 19. The demonstrations erupted over corruption allegations and a controversial social media ban, which was rescinded late Monday.