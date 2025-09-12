Former Chief Justice Karki likely to become Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is likely to be appointed as the head of a caretaker government in Nepal, according to sources.
The proposal comes amid intensified negotiations between President Ramchandra Paudel, senior political leaders, the Army chief, and representatives of the youth-led Gen Z movement, which has been at the forefront of recent mass protests.
The group has strongly recommended Karki, a respected figure in Nepal’s judiciary and a known anti-corruption crusader, to head the interim administration. If appointed, Karki would become Nepal’s first female prime minister.
The caretaker government is expected to steer the country toward fresh elections.
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli stepped down after protesters stormed his office, demanding accountability for the deaths of demonstrators during violent clashes with police.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed the death toll from Monday and Tuesday’s protests has climbed to 34, up from an earlier figure of 19. The demonstrations erupted over corruption allegations and a controversial social media ban, which was rescinded late Monday.
President Paudel, who accepted Oli’s resignation, has kept his cabinet in place on a temporary basis until a new Council of Ministers is formed. Two constitutional pathways were under consideration: dissolving Parliament or retaining it under a caretaker setup. Stakeholders, including the Gen Z group, have agreed to pursue a solution within the current constitutional framework.
To ease tensions, authorities relaxed the nationwide curfew from 7 am to 11 am Friday. However, restrictive orders remain in effect from 11 am to 5 pm, followed by a short window before the curfew resumes from 7 pm to 6 am.
An official announcement on Karki’s appointment is expected by Friday following the president’s consultations with constitutional experts and party leaders.
