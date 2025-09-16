DNA evidence found near scene of Charlie Kirk's shooting matches suspect, says FBI director

OREM: DNA on a towel wrapped around a rifle found near where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated matched that of the 22-year-old accused in the killing, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Monday.

Investigators also have used DNA evidence to link the suspect, Tyler Robinson, with a screwdriver recovered from the rooftop where the fatal shot was fired, Patel said Monday on the Fox News show “Fox & Friends.”

Authorities in Utah are preparing to file capital murder charges against Robinson as early as Tuesday in the killing of Kirk, a dominant figure in conservative politics who became a confidant of US President Donald Trump after founding Arizona-based Turning Point USA, one of the nation's largest political organizations.

Kirk, who brought young, conservative evangelical Christians into politics, was shot Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University during one of his many campus stops. The shooting raised fears about increasing political violence in a deeply polarized United States.

Officials have said Robinson carried a hatred for Kirk and ascribed to a “leftist ideology” that had grown in recent years. Robinson’s family and friends said he spent large amounts of time scrolling the "dark corners of the internet,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Sunday.

Patel told Fox that Robinson had written in a note before the shooting that he had an opportunity to take out Kirk and was going to do it.

Investigators were able to recover the note's contents after it had been destroyed, the FBI director said, paraphrasing from the note without revealing more details.

Over the weekend, Cox said Robinson’s romantic partner was transgender, but authorities did not know yet whether the suspect targeted Kirk for his anti-transgender views.