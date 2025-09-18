'That leaves...': Trump targets other late-night hosts after forcing ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel’s show

FCC threat

In Hollywood, where Kimmel's show is recorded, audience members were turned away at the door before taping began Wednesday.

Tommy Williams, a longshoreman from Florida, told AFP the move felt un-American. "Any show that's on TV that speaks out against Donald Trump, he's trying to shut down," the 51-year-old said.

"We're losing our freedom of speech. This is something that happens in Russia and North Korea and China, state-run TVs stuff."

The furor comes a week after Kirk, a close Trump ally, was shot dead on a Utah university campus, setting off a bitter battle over responsibility in deeply polarized America, with conservatives, including Trump, blaming "the radical left." Authorities this week said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was the lone gunman, and brought a murder charge against him.

On Monday, Kimmel spoke about the shooting in his show-opening monologue. "The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and (doing) everything they can to score political points from it," said Kimmel, referring to the president's "Make America Great Again" movement.

He then showed footage of Trump pivoting from a question about how he had been affected by Kirk's death to boasting about the new ballroom he is building at the White House, prompting laughter from the studio audience.

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish," said Kimmel.

On Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr openly threatened the license of ABC affiliates who broadcast Kimmel's show.

"I think it's past time these (affiliates) themselves push back... and say, 'Listen, we're not going to run Kimmel anymore until you straighten this out because we're running the possibility of license revocation from the FCC,'" he told right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson.

"We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."