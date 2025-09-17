Inside the hunt for suspect in US conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing

WASHINGTONAuthorities have shared their most detailed account yet of the investigation set off by the killing of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which concluded with a suspect surrendering to police.

Here are key details Utah County prosecutor Jeffrey Gray released about the case centering on 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson:

'Sniper positions'

When a lone gunshot rang out during Kirk's outdoor event on September 10, a Utah Valley University police officer believed the weapon to be a rifle "because of its sound," Gray said, and began looking for "potential sniper positions."

About 160 yards (150 meters) away, the officer spotted a roof area "as a potential shooting position."

There, he found "impressions in the gravel" consistent with the body of a "person in a prone shooting position."

Security surveillance footage confirmed that an individual dressed in dark clothing was on the roof at approximately 12:15 pm local time, Gray said.

That revelation marked the start of a 33-hour manhunt.