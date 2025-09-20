US cops release statement on shooting of Telangana techie

HYDERABAD: A day after 32-year-old techie Mohammed Nizamuddin from Mahbubnagar was shot dead by US police in Santa Clara, California, the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) released a statement regarding the incident.

On September 3, at approximately 6.18 am, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive involving a disturbance between two roommates. The caller reported that one victim had been stabbed. Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, the officer’s actions prevented further harm and possibly saved lives.

The first arriving officer ran to the front door, identified themselves, and made a crisis entry by kicking open the locked door. Upon entering, the officer found four people in the hallway, including the suspect straddling the victim.

Despite verbal commands, the suspect raised a knife toward the victim, prompting the officer to shoot four times, striking the suspect. The two other occupants were safely directed outside, while the officer stayed with the suspect until backup arrived.