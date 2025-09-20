US cops release statement on shooting of Telangana techie

HYDERABAD: A day after 32-year-old techie Mohammed Nizamuddin from Mahbubnagar was shot dead by US police in Santa Clara, California, the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) released a statement regarding the incident.
On September 3, at approximately 6.18 am, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive involving a disturbance between two roommates. The caller reported that one victim had been stabbed. Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, the officer’s actions prevented further harm and possibly saved lives.
The first arriving officer ran to the front door, identified themselves, and made a crisis entry by kicking open the locked door. Upon entering, the officer found four people in the hallway, including the suspect straddling the victim.
Despite verbal commands, the suspect raised a knife toward the victim, prompting the officer to shoot four times, striking the suspect. The two other occupants were safely directed outside, while the officer stayed with the suspect until backup arrived.
Both the suspect and the victim were transported to hospitals. The suspect was pronounced dead at 7.22 am, while the victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds to the hands, chest, lung, and abdomen, was later released.
Officer Robert Allsup, trained in crisis intervention, discharged his firearm during the incident. His body-worn camera was activated throughout. The County of Santa Clara Office of the Medical Examiner is still working to locate and notify next of kin.
The Consulate General of India in San Francisco posted on X that it was saddened by Nizamuddin’s death and is in contact with local authorities and the family, offering consular assistance. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family in this difficult time,” the statement read.
Nizamuddin’s brother, Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin, said that his brother went to the US for his master’s in 2016 and, after completing it, worked at Google. He reportedly faced racial discrimination and was wrongfully terminated in 2024.
From then until his death, he was unemployed and stayed with other Google colleagues, some of whom allegedly poisoned his food. Hiss father, Md Hasnuddin, said that there had been conflicts over his visa status, but his son received permission to stay legally.