Qatar's ruler says to keep efforts to broker Gaza truce despite strike

UNITED NATIONS: Qatar's ruler told world leaders Tuesday his country was continuing with its diplomatic efforts to broker an end to the war in Gaza despite Israel's strikes on targets in the Gulf country.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani condemned at the UN Israel's "treacherous" strike on his country targeting Hamas leaders in the heart of a Doha residential community where they maintained a liaison office.

Qatar, along with Egypt and Washington, had led efforts to broker a comprehensive ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with several rounds of fruitless diplomacy executed in Doha.

"Unlike the claim of the prime minister of Israel, this attack is not part of a legitimate right to follow perpetrators of terrorism" and "undermines any diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the genocide against the people in Gaza," he told the General Assembly.