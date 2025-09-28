India-Russia ties stand independent of US relations: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia fully respects India's independent foreign policy and national interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, asserting that New Delhi’s relations with Washington or any other country are not a benchmark for India-Russia ties.
Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, Lavrov stressed the strength of the “particularly privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia.
He said that the bilateral relationship stands on its own merit, irrespective of US pressure over issues like oil imports.
“These situations that might arise between India and the United States or any other country cannot be criteria for India-Russia relations,” Lavrov said, responding to a question on India’s continued purchase of Russian oil despite US objections.
He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach, saying, “We have full respect for the national interests of India and the foreign policy that PM Modi is pursuing to promote those interests.”
Lavrov noted ongoing high-level engagement between the two nations, referencing the recent Modi-Putin meeting at the SCO summit in China, and confirmed that President Putin is expected to visit India in December.
Lavrov said, “There is no threat to this relationship. If someone does attempt to pressure India, both the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister have made it clear, India chooses its own partners.”
He also praised External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s firm stance on energy trade, referencing Jaishankar's earlier comments, “If the US wants to sell oil to us, we’re open to discussions. But what we buy from others, including Russia, is our sovereign decision.”
“That is a very worthy response,” Lavrov said, adding that India, like Turkiye, conducts itself with “self-respect.”
Lavrov and Jaishankar held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the UNGA, also participating in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, with India as the incoming Chair for 2026.
Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X: “Good conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #UNGA80. Useful discussion on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Middle East.”
Despite increasing US tariffs, reportedly up to 50 per cent on India, including penalties for Russian oil imports, New Delhi has consistently maintained that its energy policy is guided by national interest and market dynamics.
(With inputs from PTI)