India-Russia ties stand independent of US relations: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia fully respects India's independent foreign policy and national interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, asserting that New Delhi’s relations with Washington or any other country are not a benchmark for India-Russia ties.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, Lavrov stressed the strength of the “particularly privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia.

He said that the bilateral relationship stands on its own merit, irrespective of US pressure over issues like oil imports.

“These situations that might arise between India and the United States or any other country cannot be criteria for India-Russia relations,” Lavrov said, responding to a question on India’s continued purchase of Russian oil despite US objections.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach, saying, “We have full respect for the national interests of India and the foreign policy that PM Modi is pursuing to promote those interests.”

Lavrov noted ongoing high-level engagement between the two nations, referencing the recent Modi-Putin meeting at the SCO summit in China, and confirmed that President Putin is expected to visit India in December.