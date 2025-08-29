Russia's Putin to visit India in December

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to India in December, the Kremlin said Friday, as ties between the countries grow closer and after the United States imposed tariffs on New Dehli over its purchases of Russian oil.

Putin will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a regional summit in China on Monday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, including AFP, saying the pair would discuss "preparation for the December visit".

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Indian goods as punishment for New Delhi's massive purchases of Russian oil, part of a campaign to pressure Moscow into ending its offensive in Ukraine.

Energy incomes are a key source of revenue for Moscow's state budget.

Russia is also one of India's top arms suppliers, and the warm ties between the two countries date back to the Soviet era.