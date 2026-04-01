Trump says Iran war could end in 'two weeks, maybe three,' to address US

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the war with Iran may be over in two or three weeks and it will be up to other countries to secure the vital Strait of Hormuz oil shipping channel.

The White House announced meanwhile that Trump would give an address to the nation at 9:00 pm Wednesday (0100 GMT Thursday) "to provide an important update on Iran."

In other developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint campaign against Iran had "changed the face of the Middle East" and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran had the "necessary will" to end the war provided its enemies guaranteed it would not flare up again.

In Lebanon, the health ministry said early Wednesday that seven people were killed in Israeli strikes in south Beirut and a nearby area and the Israeli military said it had struck a senior Hezbollah commander.

Israel's campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah has left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, according to the health ministry, with over a million displaced.

US stocks surged on hopes that a resolution to the month-long war may be in sight and Brent oil futures finished down 3.2 percent at $103.97 per barrel.

Japan's Nikkei climbed more than three percent at the open Wednesday and South Korea's Kospi was up nearly five percent.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the United States would be leaving Iran "very soon," perhaps within "two weeks, maybe three."

"But we're finishing the job," he insisted.

"We want to knock out every single thing they have," Trump said, before adding that "it's possible that we'll make a deal before that."

Trump has zigzagged previously on whether Washington plans to escalate the war that has roiled the world economy -- possibly by deploying American ground forces -- or try to end it through negotiations with Tehran.