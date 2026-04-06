Iran ramps up attack, warns 'more devastating' retaliation as Trump appears to extend deadline

Iran launched fresh attacks across the Middle East on Monday and threatened "devastating" retaliation, after US President Donald Trump's expletive-laced warning that Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates reported a barrage of missile and drone strikes early Monday. Israel also reported a missile fired from Iran hit a residential building in the northern city of Haifa, wounding four people.

The attacks came as Tehran ramped up rhetoric against Trump, with Tehran's central military command warning of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.

"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.

The warning came hours after Trump threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping.

In Iran, local media reported several attacks on residential areas over Tehran on Monday, while the state broadcaster said that gas outages hit parts of the capital after a strike on a university.

Israel's army said early Monday it had completed a wave of strikes against "regime targets" in Tehran.

On another front, Israel continued intensified attacks on Lebanon with UN peacekeepers warning that strikes near its positions "could potentially draw return fire."