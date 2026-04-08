US says Iran closing Hormuz would be 'completely unacceptable'

The United States said Wednesday that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz "immediately, quickly and safely" after reports that the strategic waterway was shut despite the US-Iran ceasefire.
Any closure "is completely unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
"I will reiterate the president's expectation and demand that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened immediately quickly and safely."
The ceasefire requires a “free” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which includes no tolls imposed by Iran, said Leavitt, describing Trump’s thinking.
A regional official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the ceasefire plans included allowing both Iran and Oman to impose new fees on ships transiting through the strait.
Leavitt referenced Trump’s Truth Social post from Tuesday in which he said the agreement was conditional on the “COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING” of the strait. She added that “that’s very plain language and it should be taken at face value.”
Asked about Trump’s threat to annihilate Iranian civilisation, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended it as a “very strong threat that led to results.”
“I think it was a very, very strong threat from the president of the United States that led the Iranian regime to cave to their knees and ask for a ceasefire and agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” Leavitt said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
She said any suggestion that Iran had the moral high ground was “insulting.”
Before a ceasefire was announced, Trump had threatened destruction in Iran if it did not reopen the strait, saying “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”
The White House also said Trump will continue to discuss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the idea of including Lebanon in an Iran war ceasefire deal.
"This will continue to be discussed, I am sure, between the president and Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, the United States and Israel and all of the parties involved," Leavitt told reporters.
The US-Iran truce does not include Lebanon, which was drawn into the war after Iran-backed group Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel.
Leavitt further said the US held high-level talks with China on Iran.
"With respect to China, there were conversations that took place between top levels of our government and China's government," Leavitt told reporters, without providing further details.
Additionally, Trump is sending Vice President JD Vance and other negotiators to the Pakistani capital for talks with Iran that will begin on Saturday, the White House said.
Trump "is dispatching his negotiating team led by the vice president of the United States, JD Vance, special envoy (Steve) Witkoff and Mr (Jared) Kushner to Islamabad for talks this weekend," Leavitt said.
(With inputs from AP, AFP)