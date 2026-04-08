US says Iran closing Hormuz would be 'completely unacceptable'

The United States said Wednesday that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz "immediately, quickly and safely" after reports that the strategic waterway was shut despite the US-Iran ceasefire.

Any closure "is completely unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"I will reiterate the president's expectation and demand that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened immediately quickly and safely."

The ceasefire requires a “free” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which includes no tolls imposed by Iran, said Leavitt, describing Trump’s thinking.

A regional official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the ceasefire plans included allowing both Iran and Oman to impose new fees on ships transiting through the strait.

Leavitt referenced Trump’s Truth Social post from Tuesday in which he said the agreement was conditional on the “COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING” of the strait. She added that “that’s very plain language and it should be taken at face value.”

Asked about Trump’s threat to annihilate Iranian civilisation, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended it as a “very strong threat that led to results.”

“I think it was a very, very strong threat from the president of the United States that led the Iranian regime to cave to their knees and ask for a ceasefire and agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” Leavitt said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

She said any suggestion that Iran had the moral high ground was “insulting.”