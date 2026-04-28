Iran's economy has been battered. Its leaders still think Trump will blink first

Ripple effects

Around 80% of rug and carpet manufacturers have stopped operations in the industrial zone of the city of Kashan, the center of Iran's rugmaking industry, said the son of a rugmaker. His family factory, which employs 20 to 30 people and used to machine-make hundreds of rugs a month, is among those that shut down, though his father still goes to the facility every day.

"Never have I heard my father so upset," said the son, who lives in the United States and spoke on condition of anonymity for his family's security.

Kashan, home to hundreds of carpet manufacturers, "relies on the rug industry and unfortunately it's been crippled," he said. Exports plummeted since the war began, and domestic sales are almost zero. Prices for synthetic fibers have leaped 30%- 50% — partly a downstream effect of hits on petrochemical facilities, he said.

Mehdi Bostanchi owns a ventilation and air conditioning factory, and a second producing household fans, with a total of more than 1,130 employees. Both still operate. But the HVAC factory heavily depends on the construction industry, and "construction is facing a massive shock," he said.

Most new building is on hold, while the price of iron sheeting has more than doubled.

Bostanchi, a member of a council representing Iranian industrialists, said "all the country's industries in some way rely on our petrochemical industry." Even companies that don't directly need steel or petrochemical products have contracts with those that do.

A chemical engineer working at one of Iran's biggest private construction contractors said it laid off half of its 180 headquarters staffers and had to shut down a project with Mobarakeh Steel, costing 1,000 jobs.

A Tehran resident quit his job as a consulting engineer just before the war, and the new job he had lined up is now uncertain.

"I am at the top 1% (of society), and I am without a job. I am super worried about my future," he said, adding that people's savings will start to run out in the coming weeks.

Both he and the chemical engineer spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.