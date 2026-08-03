Bangladesh raises Hasina's proposed virtual address with India, warns of strain on bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh has formally conveyed its concerns to India over reports that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has remained in India since fleeing Dhaka last year, is scheduled to deliver a virtual address on August 5, warning that such an event could adversely affect the recent improvement in bilateral ties.
The issue figured prominently during a meeting on Monday between Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Humayun Kabir, and India's newly appointed High Commissioner to Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi, at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon.
According to an official statement issued by Bangladesh, Dhaka specifically flagged "news circulating on social media" that the "fugitive Sheikh Hasina" may deliver a public speech on August 5 and sought India's cooperation to prevent its territory from being used for political activities targeting Bangladesh.
"Bangladesh expects India's cooperation to ensure that no person belonging to organisations whose activities are banned, including the fugitive Sheikh Hasina, can use Indian territory to deliver political speeches or carry out activities aimed at creating instability inside Bangladesh," the official statement quoted Kabir as telling the Indian envoy.
The Bangladeshi side further cautioned that "such activities could harm the positive progress of bilateral relations."
The virtual address is expected to be hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi on August 5, a politically sensitive date marking one year since the mass protests that culminated in the fall of the Awami League government and Hasina's departure from Bangladesh.
Responding to Dhaka's concerns, High Commissioner Trivedi said he would "duly consider the matter, make the necessary inquiries, and remain vigilant on this issue," according to the Bangladeshi readout.
The meeting, described as a courtesy call by the newly appointed envoy, also reviewed the broader state of India-Bangladesh ties. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations "on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and shared interests" and underscored the importance of sustained dialogue to resolve outstanding issues.
The Hasina issue, however, remains one of the most sensitive irritants in ties between the two neighbours. Bangladesh government has repeatedly sought her extradition and objected to her making political statements from India.