UN emphasises need for accountability if people were harmed in peaceful protests in PoK

Voicing concern over the volatile security situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the need for accountability for actions taken against people involved in peaceful protest.
The Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region has been witnessing protests for several months over 12 contentious refugee seats, triggering a crackdown by security forces.
The protests intensified with elections to the so-called Assembly in the region starting at the end of last month amid allegations of widespread rigging.
According to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a collective of activist groups, more than 40 people were killed during the first phase of polls on July 27.
Besides, it claims that some 400 protesters have been killed since the first week of June. Both claims have been dismissed by the Pakistan government.
The JAAC has alleged that the establishment manoeuvres the 12 refugee seats to install a prime minister of its choosing to lead the so-called government in PoK.
India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are its integral and inalienable parts.
New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan has been in "illegal and forcible occupation" of parts of these Union Territories.
"The Secretary-General supports the work of his High Commissioner, and we certainly hope that the pleas made by Mr Turk will be listened to," Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said here on Friday in response to a question by PTI.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk had on July 17 expressed concern about the recent developments in PoK, calling for an impartial and thorough investigation into the deaths of protesters, Pakistan's ban on the JAAC and arrest of its leaders.
Turk had appealed for calm in PoK amid a wave of unrest ahead of regional elections at the end of the month, a statement issued in Geneva last month had said.
On whether there will be calls for accountability from the authorities on the crackdown on protestors in the PoK, Haq said on Friday, "It's important that all authorities everywhere allow for peaceful protest, and certainly that is the case here.
"If there have been people harmed for engaging in peaceful protest, there needs to be accountability for that," Haq added.
Turk's statement had specifically said that dozens of people, mostly protesters but also law enforcement personnel, were reportedly killed since June ahead of the vote for the Legislative Assembly starting July 27.
The High Commissioner had called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that have occurred due to the unrest, both amongst protesters and members of security forces.
The JAAC -- a movement behind the protests comprising traders, transporters, students, lawyers, activists and others has been banned under anti-terrorism laws for allegedly threatening public order and security.
There are 53 seats in the so-called PoK legislative assembly, 45 are directly elected, while eight are reserved for women, technocrats and clerics.
Elections for the 45 seats are being held in three phases, with the first phase on July 27 and the second phase on August 2 marred by violent protests.
The Shehbaz Sharif government has dismissed the JAAC claim of over 400 deaths since the first week of June, saying the figure is "overly exaggerated.
"The number of people killed in protests is in two digits. Moreover, security personnel have also lost their lives," PM's adviser Rana Sanaullah said in a TV statement recently.
India on August 4 described the so-called local body elections in PoK as a "complete farce," asserting that such "hollow" exercises cannot hide the ground reality in the region.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly criticised Pakistan's crackdown on protesters in PoK and said the international community should see through the "flimsy veneer" of Islamabad's "hypocritical lecturing" on human rights.
"This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi.