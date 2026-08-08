UN emphasises need for accountability if people were harmed in peaceful protests in PoK

Voicing concern over the volatile security situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the need for accountability for actions taken against people involved in peaceful protest.

The Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region has been witnessing protests for several months over 12 contentious refugee seats, triggering a crackdown by security forces.

The protests intensified with elections to the so-called Assembly in the region starting at the end of last month amid allegations of widespread rigging.

According to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a collective of activist groups, more than 40 people were killed during the first phase of polls on July 27.

Besides, it claims that some 400 protesters have been killed since the first week of June. Both claims have been dismissed by the Pakistan government.

The JAAC has alleged that the establishment manoeuvres the 12 refugee seats to install a prime minister of its choosing to lead the so-called government in PoK.

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are its integral and inalienable parts.