NSA Doval says India-China ties 'returning to normalcy' as he holds key talks with Wang Yi on border issue

Referring to the progress made by the two countries in normalising the ties and the four-year standoff at eastern Ladakh, Doval said he was happy that over the past year the bilateral relationship has been steadily returning to normalcy.

“The normalcy we have witnessed in our relationship has been a direct result of both sides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he said.

“We have extensively talked about it today just to see how to effectively reinforce and further consolidate our efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he said in an apparent reference to differences over the border and Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet.

Doval also talked about advances made by the two countries in improving people-to-people ties.

"The successful conduct of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via Nathu La and resumption of our traditional border trade via all the three passes brought tangible benefits for our people, particularly people living in the border areas,” he said.

In his remarks, Wang said the China-India relationship has gone beyond the bilateral scope and taken on global and strategic significance.

“It is important for us to step up communication, to enhance mutual trust, to remove disturbances and overcome obstacles. We need to be good friends that enjoy good neighbourliness and be good partners that contribute to each other’s success,” he said.

Wang also talked about adding new impetus to the ties during the talks with Doval.

"I look forward to continuing to have in-depth exchange of views with you on issues of shared interest to better understand each other and to properly handle the boundary question, to not only maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area but also inject new impetus for the bilateral relationship,” he said.

Wang also said the two sides have stayed in regular communication through diplomatic and military channels on boundary affairs, implementing the guidance of PM Modi and President Xi.