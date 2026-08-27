Nepal flash floods: Why the region draws thousands of trekkers, pilgrims this season

NEW DELHI: A nearly 100-km stretch along the 1,400-km mountainous Nepal-Tibet border is always bustling with thousands of trekkers, traders, and Hindu pilgrims, especially during this season.

This particular area suffered the heaviest impact from the devastating floods that occurred on Wednesday morning, which were apparently caused by a massive glacier burst.

The floods swept away a 40-km-long border road, a border post, and several settlements across the region, extending up to 100 km downstream.

According to authorities, the most affected areas include trekking and pilgrimage sites that serve as vital sources of livelihood for locals while attracting many tourists during this season. This influx is due not only to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra but also to festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima, times considered auspicious for taking holy baths in lakes around the region, such as Gosainkunda and Damodar Kund.

While spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November) are considered the best trekking seasons, many enthusiasts choose to visit in August to avoid the peak season rush and combine their trekking experiences with religious tourism.

Various trekking sites are available, from Langtang Valley to Upper Mustang, Syabrubesi to Timure, and Tsum Valley to Phikuri in Nuwakot.

For pilgrims, the top destinations are Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, along with Gosainkunda, Damodar Kund, Muktinath Temple, and Shey Gompa.