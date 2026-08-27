Nepal flash floods: Why the region draws thousands of trekkers, pilgrims this season

NEW DELHI: A nearly 100-km stretch along the 1,400-km mountainous Nepal-Tibet border is always bustling with thousands of trekkers, traders, and Hindu pilgrims, especially during this season.
This particular area suffered the heaviest impact from the devastating floods that occurred on Wednesday morning, which were apparently caused by a massive glacier burst.
The floods swept away a 40-km-long border road, a border post, and several settlements across the region, extending up to 100 km downstream.
According to authorities, the most affected areas include trekking and pilgrimage sites that serve as vital sources of livelihood for locals while attracting many tourists during this season. This influx is due not only to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra but also to festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima, times considered auspicious for taking holy baths in lakes around the region, such as Gosainkunda and Damodar Kund.
While spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November) are considered the best trekking seasons, many enthusiasts choose to visit in August to avoid the peak season rush and combine their trekking experiences with religious tourism.
Various trekking sites are available, from Langtang Valley to Upper Mustang, Syabrubesi to Timure, and Tsum Valley to Phikuri in Nuwakot.
For pilgrims, the top destinations are Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, along with Gosainkunda, Damodar Kund, Muktinath Temple, and Shey Gompa.
Nepal's former Minister for Forest and Environment Madhav Prasad Chaulagain told PTI that the number of visitors in this region could have been particularly high due to the timing of Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima, when devotees traditionally travel to high-altitude religious sites for holy baths.
"Tomorrow is Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima, which is a major festival. Devotees visit the high mountain areas for holy baths, like snan. So many people were travelling for that purpose as well," Chaulagain said.
He noted that the region attracts pilgrims heading toward Kailash Mansarovar and other religious sites such as Gosainkunda and Damodar Kund, in addition to trekkers and tourists. "Many people are crossing from the Indian border, so they also visit that site," he added.
The lack of a comprehensive record of people travelling through the region has made it difficult to determine how many may have been caught in the disaster, he told PTI.
Rasuwa, located in central Nepal's Bagmati province, is known for its stunning Himalayan landscapes, trekking routes, and religious sites, making it a popular destination for both domestic and international travellers.
The district hosts Langtang National Park, Nepal's first Himalayan national park, which offers trekking and mountaineering opportunities, including attractions like the Langtang Valley and the sacred Gosainkunda Lake.
Nepal Tourism Board lists trekking, mountaineering and experiencing Tamang culture among the main activities in the Langtang National Park. It can be accessed from Dhunche, which is 117 km by road from Kathmandu.
According to the Nepal Tourism Board, trekking in Upper Mustang is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Trekking in Upper Mustang resembles trekking in Tibet in many respects, as it is geographically part of the Tibetan plateau. To enter Upper Mustang, trekkers require a special permit and must be accompanied by a government-appointed official, it says.
Syabrubesi, located along the banks of the Bhote Koshi river, serves as a critical gateway for trekkers entering the Langtang Valley, while Timure is an essential border settlement and trading hub within Rasuwa district, situated along the strategic Rasuwagadhi trade corridor near the Tibet border.
Tsum Valley, in the Manaslu region, is another remote trekking destination recognised for its Tibetan Buddhist heritage, traditional villages, and monasteries. The route traverses areas such as Lokpa, Chumling, Chhekampar, and Nile, allowing trekkers to venture to Mu Gompa, situated at around 3,700 metres.
Phikuri in Nuwakot is a relatively lesser-known trekking destination, providing panoramic views of the Langtang, Ganesh Himal, and Manaslu ranges.
Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, located across the border in Tibet, are among the most significant pilgrimage destinations along the broader Nepal-Tibet Himalayan corridor. Mount Kailash is sacred to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of the Tibetan Bon tradition, while Lake Mansarovar is a high-altitude sacred lake where pilgrims bathe in its icy waters, believing they will achieve spiritual purification and wash away sins.
Gosainkunda Lake, situated northwest of Kathmandu at an altitude of 4,380 m in Rasuwa district, is a major pilgrimage site for Hindus. This lake lies on the Langtang trekking trail and is the source of the river Trishuli.
Damodar Kund, located in Mustang, is another high-altitude pilgrimage destination.
Situated north of Muktinath, this area is associated with the source of the Kali Gandaki River and is revered by Hindus due to the shaligram fossils found in the river system, which are considered manifestations of Lord Vishnu.
The Nepal Tourism Board describes the trek to Damodar Kund as extremely challenging, as the route passes through largely uninhabited regions. Pilgrims traditionally visit the site during the full moon of Shravan, which falls around July-August.
The Muktinath temple is located in Nepal's trans-Himalayan region at an altitude of 3,800 metres. This site holds great significance for both Hindus and Buddhists.
Muktinath is cherished by both communities and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu for Hindus, while it is associated with Avalokiteshvara for Buddhists.
Another important Buddhist pilgrimage destination is Shey Gompa, located in the remote Dolpo region. The Nepal Tourism Board recognises Shey Monastery in Dolpo as one of the country's significant pilgrimage sites.